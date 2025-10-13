Salman Khan Reacts To 'Sikandar' Failure, Bashes AR Murugadoss For 'Actor Reaching Late On Sets' Remark: 'Meri Pasaliyan Tooti Thi...'

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan finally broke his silence on his film 'Sikandar' failure at the Box Office, maintaining that it is not his weakest film even though many would call it so. On Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Comedian Ravi Gupta asked Salman to name the movies that he regrets doing, to which the actor replied saying Suryavanshi (1992) and Nishchay (1992).

Salman Khan Slams AR Murugadoss

When Ravi asked any movie from his recent times, Salman mentioned, "Nayi mein se koi nahi hai… log kehte hain Sikandar par main nahi manta, uska plot bahut acha tha." Salman then took a jibe at filmmaker AR Murugadoss and said, "Lekin kya hai na mein main set pe raat ke 9 baje pahuchta tha, toh usme gadbad ho gayi. Meri pasaliyan tooti thi, isne jo hamare director (AR Murugadoss) sahab hain unhone ye kaha. Lekin unki picture (Madharaasi) abhi ek release hui hai jisme actor 6 baje pahuchta tha."

#Latest: On the #BiggBoss19 set, Megastar #SalmanKhan finally opened up about what went wrong with Sikandar and took a strong stand against director A.R. Murugadoss - the same man who gave interviews blaming Bhai for the film's failure. Bhai giving a reality check was much… pic.twitter.com/mPtxQQ0zKm — Er.Sohail (@BeingSohail__) October 12, 2025

“Madharaasi karke picture unhone direct ki hai jo ki release hui, bahut badi film hai aur utni hi badi…., Sikandar se badi blockbuster."

Salman Khan Bashes Sajid Nadiadwala

Salman also spoke about producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Murugadoss trying to escape the criticism for the film. He said, "Toh pahle toh ye picture thi Murugadoss aur Sajid Nadiadwala ki. Uske baad Sajid pahle kalti, Murugadoss wapas se hat gaya wahan se seedha South mein picture ki."

What AR Murugadoss said about Salman

Earlier, in an interview with Valaipechu Voice, Murugadoss spoke about the reasons why Sikandar failed at the box office. “It’s not easy to shoot with a star. Even day scenes, we have to shoot at night because he turns up on set only by 8 PM. We are used to shooting right from early mornings, but that’s not how things work there,” he said, adding that it also affected the other actors on set, adding, “If there were four kids in a scene, we would have to shoot with them at 2 AM, even if it’s the shot of them returning from school! They would become tired by that time and usually dozed off. The story was emotional, but I couldn’t execute it well,” he added.

Sikandar was helmed by AR Murugadoss and featured Rashmika Mandanna opposite Salman Khan in the lead.