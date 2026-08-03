/Salman Khan recalls his jail experience on 'Alliance', says '60-70 people used one bathroom'

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was recently seen as a special guest on 'Alliance ', where he came to meet his brother Sohail Khan, who is a contestant on the new reality show. In the latest promo unveiled, Salman can be seen getting candid about his time in jail and also opened up about the living conditions inside the jail.
Upon his entry, Salman Khan warmly hugged Sohail, who admitted that the day had been overwhelming. Sohail said, "I freaked out today." Trying to lighten the mood, Salman turned to the contestants and jokingly asked, "Koi stress to nahi de rahe ho na?"
Recalling his jail experience, Salman said, "Bohot saalon pehle jab jail gaya tha toh we had bars in front of us. In such a small area, there are 50-60-70 people there… one bathroom, Indian-style commode, kabhi chhipkali hain and more than that ***t is filled all the way till here."
Sohail Khan & all the housemates are visibly emotional as #SalmanKhan opens up about the hardships & difficult moments he went through during his time in jail. The way Bhai describes everything is deeply moving, leaving everyone emotional & silent #Alliance…— Sohail. (@BeingSohail__) August 3, 2026
For the unversed, Salman was sent to jail 4 times for roughly 18 days of imprisonment, primarily due to the 1998 blackbuck and chinkara poaching cases. In 1998, he was in custody for three days. In 2006, he was jailed for six days. In 2007, he served a sentence for six days. In 2018, he was in custody for two days.
Sohail's ex-wife Seema Sajdeh was also a part of the show and recently got evicted.
Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan got married in 1998 after dating for many years. The couple welcomed two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan, during their marriage. After over two decades together, Seema and Sohail parted ways and were granted a divorce in 2022.
Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is streaming exclusively on Prime Video. 16 famous celebrities entered the game with people they trusted, and it quickly turned into a lesson in survival. The reality show introduced its unique format, where Allies are divided into four groups - Kings, Warriors, Legends, and Hunters.
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