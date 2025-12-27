Salman Khan Rings In 60th Birthday With Media, Cake And Close-Knit Celebrations At Panvel Farmhouse

Superstar Salman Khan marked his 60th birthday in grand style on December 27, celebrating the milestone with close friends and family members at his Panvel farmhouse.

Ahead of the private celebrations, the actor stepped out to greet the media gathered outside his farmhouse and to cut his birthday cake with them.

Salman greeted the media warmly, exchanged smiles, and had a brief interaction.

In the ANI visuals, the stunning star is seen cutting a red-and-white cake as the paparazzi sang the birthday song. Dressed casually in a T-shirt and blue denims, Salman seemed to be ageing in reverse as he sported a clean-shaven look.

In the clips, the actor is seen offering pieces of cake to the photographers and posing for pictures. In a heartwarming moment, Salman also greeted a woman with a side hug, drawing cheers from those present.

On the work front, Salman will be seen donning the Indian Army uniform in Apoorva Lakhia's directorial 'Battle of Galwan', which is based on the Galwan Valley clashes at the India-China border in 2020.

Twenty Indian soldiers died during the Galwan Valley clash on June 16, 2020, five years ago, while the Chinese side also faced heavy casualties.

Following the clashes, tensions between India and China rose, with the army deploying formations near the Galwan Valley, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, and undertaking a range of activities such as surveying border areas to prevent "possible" Chinese aggression. Actor Chitrangda Singh has been paired opposite Salman in the film.