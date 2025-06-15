Salman Khan’s ‘Adhe Paise Bhi Leke Chali Jaati Hai’ Remark On Divorce And Alimony Divides The Internet

New Delhi: Salman Khan is set to appear as the first guest on the new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which will premiere on Netflix on June 21. The much-anticipated season will also mark the return of Navjot Singh Sidhu as a permanent guest on the show.

Ahead of the premiere, a leaked video featuring Salman Khan has gone viral. In it, the actor shares his thoughts on rising divorce rates in a humorous tone.

Salman says: “Pehle log ek dusre ke liye sacrifice karte the, ek tolerance ka factor tha. Ab raat ko ek taang aa jaati hai upar, khaarate liye jaate hain, uske upar divorce ho jaata hai.”

(Earlier, people used to make sacrifices for each other — there was a sense of tolerance. Now, if a leg comes over during the night, or someone snores, it leads to divorce.)

The Unfiltered Version of Salman Khan will never be less entertaining #SalmanKhan talks about relationships and divorce on the Kapil Sharma Show pic.twitter.com/zgcB0AZ3DE — Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) June 14, 2025

He continues: “Chhoti si misunderstanding pe divorce ho jaata hai. Aur phir divorce toh chalo ho gaya, woh aadhe paise bhi leke chali jaati hai.”

(Even a small misunderstanding leads to divorce. And not just that — after the divorce, she even takes half the money with her.)

Salman’s remarks sparked laughter from the audience, including Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, who were seen enjoying the moment. However, the clip quickly went viral on social media, dividing the internet. While some found the comment relatable and humorous, others expressed disappointment, calling it a problematic take on relationships and alimony.

On the Work Front, Salman Khan was last seen in AR Murugadoss' Sikandar, an action thriller featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.

He will next be seen in a film based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash with Chinese troops. Salman portrays Colonel B. Santosh Babu, the brave officer who led the 16 Bihar Regiment during the confrontation. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is inspired by the book India's Most Fearless 3.

Several other celebrities, including cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Gautam Gambhir, and Abhishek Sharma, are also set to appear in the new season. Along with Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the show will feature fan-favorite comedians like Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 premieres on June 21, 2025, on Netflix. This season, fans will also have the opportunity to showcase their talents live on stage.