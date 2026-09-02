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Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 20’ goes international; set for UK, Canada & Singapore audience

Bigg Boss 20: The international rollout marks JioHotstar's first expansion under the new brand into these three overseas markets from September 2.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 10:37 AM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 10:37 AM IST
Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 20’ goes international; set for UK, Canada & Singapore audience
Image Credit: File Photo

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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