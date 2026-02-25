Salman Khan’s co-star Daisy Shah shares health update on Salim Khan: 'He is stable and out of danger'

New Delhi: Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was hospitalised at Lilavati Hospital after suffering a minimal brain haemorrhage, sparking concern among fans across the country.

In an interview with Filmygyan, Daisy revealed that she has been in constant touch with Salman Khan’s family and confirmed that the legendary screenwriter is now out of danger.

She said, “I am constantly in touch with Salman sir and his family. Salim Sir is fine now. He is stable. The surgery went well and was successful. He is under observation, but he is out of danger.”

Earlier, Dr Jalil Parkar, who is overseeing Salim Khan’s treatment at the hospital, had assured that the writer was doing well after the medical procedure.

However, media reports later suggested that the Khan family has instructed hospital staff not to share further updates about Salim Khan’s health.

According to a report by Variety India, Salman Khan expressed displeasure over health information being shared with the media and directed authorities to refrain from disclosing additional details regarding his father’s condition.

Although the hospital generally provides regular health updates about celebrity patients, officials reportedly agreed to the family’s request to maintain confidentiality.

The report further stated that the family wishes to avoid unnecessary speculation and media scrutiny surrounding Salim Khan’s health.

Salim Khan’s recent health update

Dr Jalil Parkar had earlier confirmed that Salim Khan suffered a minimal brain haemorrhage and underwent a medical procedure on Wednesday morning.

Over the past few days, several family members have been spotted arriving at the hospital, including Salman Khan, producer Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan, daughters Alvira and Arpita, and Helen.

About Salim Khan

Salim Khan is one of India’s most celebrated screenwriters. In the 1970s, he and Javed Akhtar revolutionised Hindi cinema with their iconic scripts. The duo delivered classics such as Sholay, Zanjeer, Don, and Seeta Aur Geeta.

He is married to Salma Khan and Helen and is the father of five children — Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, and Alvira Agnihotri.