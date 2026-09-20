/Salman Khan’s net worth, paycheck & assets: From Rs 100 crore film fees to an Rs 80 crore estate and private yacht

In an explosive Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20, superstar Salman Khan delivered an unfiltered, fiery tirade against the dark side of online culture. Visibly infuriated by social media body-shaming, predatory paparazzi tactics, and paid negative PR campaigns run within the film industry, the host took off his hat and T-shirt and wiped off his makeup live on camera to challenge his detractors.
Responding directly to online critics making fun of his aging and physical appearance, the actor stripped down to demonstrate his fitness while wiping off his camera makeup to show his natural skin.
Addressing age-related comments head-on, Salman stated:
"Of course, I’m 60 years old, yaar. You cannot be 'Maine Pyar Kiya' all the time... this age has become a topic suddenly, log kehte hai woh budha ho gaya hai... what do you want to troll? Mujhe pata hai mujhe kaun kaun troll karta hai, hum react nahin karte. Humare fans club itne sare hai, humko kya farak padta hai... bolne do inko."
He further added in frustration: "Jitna trolling karna hai kar lo, phate hue joote bhi pehnta hu... Pehle apne aap ko dekho, apne jism ko dekho uske baad karna yeh sab. Apne maa baap ko dekho, uske baad troll karna. Mazak udhana Sohail ke upar, Varun ke upar, it's not done."
Without explicitly taking her name, Salman stepped up to defend his close friend and long-time co-star Katrina Kaif, who recently faced mean-spirited social media comments regarding postpartum weight gain following a public appearance.
"Why do you troll somebody who gets pregnant? Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight... Jab woh picturon mein wapas ajayegi toh woh fit ajayengi. She wants to spend time with her family," he asserted.
Salman turned his attention toward internal film industry dynamics, calling out actors and producers who fund negative campaign machinery and pay for favorable reviews.
"I know who trolls me. We have so many fan clubs that we know who does what. We just choose not to react. They are making money by putting you down, and there might be heroes or producers who would encourage this by paying some money," Salman revealed. "Then people talk about corruption. For money, they give four or five stars to films. That is also a huge corruption. So are you in any position to talk about ethics or morals?"
The Tiger 3 star expressed deep outrage over the way female celebrities and young star kids are filmed in public spaces by paparazzi photogs.
"Paparazzi hip shots lete hain, taangon ke shots lete hain, aur agar peeche se shot mil jaaye toh woh bhi lete hain. None of these heroines, none of the girls like it," Salman noted angrily. "Meri apni niece chal rahi hoti hai, toh peeche se uska shot le rahe hain aur caption daalte hain ‘Pehchaano ye kaun hai?’ I am saying all this to girls: agar aisa ho toh ghoom ke ek chamat maaro aur bolo, ‘Apni maa-behen ka shot le lo.’ Disgusting people! What is this mentality?”
Despite periodic online noise, Salman Khan remains one of Indian cinema's most commercially formidable box-office draws. A report by GQ India indicates that the superstar commands a fee between Rs 100 crore and Rs 150 crore per feature film, complemented by lucrative multi-crore hosting duties for Bigg Boss spanning over 15 consecutive seasons. He has an impressive net worth of Rs 2,900 crore.
Beyond his earnings, Khan’s high-value lifestyle assets include:
Panvel Farmhouse (Arpita Farms): A sprawling 150-acre estate reportedly valued at around Rs 80 crore, complete with a private gym, swimming pool, animal shelter, and riding tracks.
Luxury Automobile Fleet: An extensive collection featuring high-end vehicles such as the Range Rover SC LWB 3.0, Toyota Land Cruiser LC 200, bulletproof Nissan Patrol, Audi RS7, BMW X6, and Mercedes-Benz GL.
Private Yacht: A luxury vessel worth approximately Rs 3 crore, which he gifted to himself on his 50th birthday.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.