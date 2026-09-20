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Salman Khan’s net worth, paycheck & assets: From Rs 100 crore film fees to an Rs 80 crore estate and private yacht

Salman Khan commands between Rs 100 crore and Rs 150 crore per film, backing up his box-office status with a massive personal empire featuring an Rs 80 crore Panvel estate, high-end luxury cars, and a Rs 3 crore yacht.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 03:58 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 03:58 PM IST
Salman Khan’s net worth, paycheck & assets: From Rs 100 crore film fees to an Rs 80 crore estate and private yacht
Image Credit: Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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