/Salman Khan’s on-duty security guard dies after suffering heart attack outside Galaxy Apartment

Last year, Salman spoke with the media at a five star property in the Bandra area of Mumbai, and agreed that on some days moving with security does become a problem for him. The actor also said that he is not afraid of the threats, and has left it to God to look after him and safety. The actor told the media, “Bhagwan, Allah sab unpar hai. Jitni umar likhi hai, utni likhi hai. Bas yahi hai (It's all up to God, Allah. What is written is written. That's all). Sometimes, having to move around with so many people becomes a problem”.