/Salman Khan’s on-duty security guard dies after suffering heart attack outside Galaxy Apartment

Mumbai: A policeman, who was on state protection duty for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, was killed in the line of duty.
As per a senior Mumbai Police official, 41-year-old constable Ganesh, who was deployed outside Salman Khan's house under security, suddenly fell ill and collapsed, other police officers present at the spot rushed him to a nearby hospital, where the doctor declared him brought dead. Police said he died of a heart attack.
The actor’s security has been beefed up in the light of him being on the radar of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who wants to avenge the alleged hunting of the black buck by the superstar in the 1990s.
Last year, Salman spoke with the media at a five star property in the Bandra area of Mumbai, and agreed that on some days moving with security does become a problem for him. The actor also said that he is not afraid of the threats, and has left it to God to look after him and safety. The actor told the media, “Bhagwan, Allah sab unpar hai. Jitni umar likhi hai, utni likhi hai. Bas yahi hai (It's all up to God, Allah. What is written is written. That's all). Sometimes, having to move around with so many people becomes a problem”.
Bishnoi, who gained national attention after the murder of Punjabi star Sidhu Moose Wala in 2022, has openly given threats to Salman for his alleged involvement in the black buck hunting case during the shoot of ‘Hum Saath - Saath Hain’. In 2024, two men on a bike fired multiple shots outside the actor’s residence, Galaxy Apartments in the Bandra area of Mumbai.
The investigation later revealed that the shooting was aimed at intimidating the actor and was carried out on the instructions of Lawrence Bishnoi.
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