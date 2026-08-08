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Salman Khan’s on-duty security guard dies after suffering heart attack outside Galaxy Apartment

A 41-year-old Mumbai Police constable deployed on security duty outside actor Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments tragically passed away after suffering a sudden heart attack.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 10:24 AM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 10:24 AM IST
Salman Khan’s on-duty security guard dies after suffering heart attack outside Galaxy Apartment
Image Credit: @salman khan/Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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