Salman Khan’s ‘Ready’ co-star Pravina Deshpande succumbs to cancer, last rites performed; tributes pour in for seasoned actress

New Delhi: Actress Pravina Deshpande, who worked with Salman Khan in 'Ready' and has had a rich career graph of featuring in several films and television shows succumbed to blood cancer. She was 60. Pravina is survived by her husband and two children.

Who is Pravina Deshpande?

Actress Pravina Deshpande, has worked for several years in Hindi, Marathi movies and television shows apart from commercials. She has worked in television shows including Ghar Ek Mandir, Karam Apnaa Apnaa, and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. She also did movies like Ready with Salman Khan, Ek Villain and Jalebi among others.

Tributes for Pravina Deshpande

Cine and Television Artists Association (CINTAA) offered a heartfelt tribute to the late actress. "CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Pravina Deshpande ji (member since 2008) #cintaa #condolence #restinpeace #rip," the association wrote.

Her family also confirmed her demise on her official Instagram handle, writing, "It is with great sadness that we inform you that Mrs Pravina Deshpande has left for her heavenly abode on 17th February 2026."

The last rites were performed on February 17, 2026 - the same day she breathed her last at the Hindu Crematorium in Andheri, Mumbai.

Actor Palash Dutta, who worked alongside Pravina Deshpande in the Manik Talwar-directed short film 'Thanks Mom', also poured out his heart and expressed grief.

"With deep sorrow n profound grief, our very own @pravinadeshpande ji - a beloved person and a talented actress passed away today so gracefully, with dignity n always with a smiling face! She will remain that way forever in our hearts. May her gentle n pious soul attain everlasting heavenly peace. May Almighty give her endearing and supportive family the strength to bear this immense loss," he wrote.

Recalling their professional journey, Dutta added, "I have been knowing Pravina ji professionally since over 22 years and around 19 years ago I cast her in a tv commercial as Priyanka Chopra's Mother n a couple of projects thereafter!"

Dutta also revealed that Deshpande was battling cancer while working on their short film 'Thanks Mom'.

"She shot for the film (bcoz of being a passionate actor)in spite of being in pain n going through chemo sessions! And won awards n accolades for it. She was a living example of an iron lady who fought cancer with resilience, grace n strength! She truly lived a wonderful n blessed life!" he added.

Pravina Deshpande was last seen in Netflix web series Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web (2026).

(With ANI Inputs)