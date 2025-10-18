Salman Khan’s Signed Jacket To Be Auctioned For Cancer Patients!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has once again stepped up for his ‘Being Human’ initiative. The star’s signed jacket will be auctioned by Tata Memorial Hospital to raise funds for cancer patients.

The jacket features a handwritten message from Khan that reads, “Lots of Love and Respect. God Bless. (Signed) Salman Khan.” It will be part of a special fundraising initiative aimed at supporting the ongoing treatment and well-being of patients undergoing cancer care at the hospital.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Salman Khan’s Handwritten Jacket to Support Cancer Patients

A source close to Tata Memorial revealed, “Being Human - The Salman Khan Foundation has been a consistent and generous supporter of our cancer patients. Through their initiatives, they have positively impacted the lives of thousands of children receiving treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital.”

Salman Khan has also been involved in medical support initiatives beyond this partnership. In 2010, he became one of the first public figures in India to register as a bone marrow donor with the Marrow Donor Registry India (MDRI), helping to raise awareness for the cause.

Also Read | 'He Wanted To Protect Me...' Rajat Bedi Breaks Silence On Alleged Fallout With Salman Khan

Salman Khan Hailed As 'Inspirational' by Shah Rukh Khan

In a separate public appearance, Khan recently joined fellow actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan at the Joy Forum 2025, where the three spoke about their journeys in the film industry. During the event, Shah Rukh Khan expressed admiration for his contemporaries, stating, "I look up to Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Look at me, I'm still looking up to Salman. I look up to them because of the kinds of ups and downs they've faced, and the work they've done, starting from scratch and working their way up to this. These people are aspirational and inspirational, and somewhere I feel really thankful that I have the opportunity to sit on the same stage."

On the professional front, Salman Khan is preparing for the release of his upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan, which is expected to be a major addition to his action filmography.