Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt Shine In 'Seven Dogs' Arabic Thriller Teaser, Leave Fans Impressed – Watch

New Delhi: The teaser of the much-anticipated Saudi Arabian movie The Seven Dogs (7 Dogs) was released on Friday, June 6. The teaser features Indian megastars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt in striking cameo appearances. Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah best known for 'Bad Boys for Life', the glimpse of the Bollywood icons has left fans thrilled.

The action-packed thriller stars Egyptian actors Karim Abdel Aziz and Ahmed Ezz. While details about Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s roles remain under wraps, their brief appearances have already generated major buzz.

The official synopsis of the movie reads: “Their uneasy alliance propels them on a high-stakes mission across multiple global cities as they strive to dismantle the organization and prevent the drug from flooding Arab streets.”

The film follows Interpol agent Khalid Al-Azzazi, who is on a mission to track down Ghali Abu Dawood, a key member of the international criminal network known as 7 Dogs.

In the teaser, Salman Khan is seen wearing a sleek white suit, while Sanjay Dutt appears with a revolver and an intense, brooding expression.

The Seven Dogs was filmed earlier this year at the new Big Time Al-Hosn Studios in Riyadh, where sets replicating Mumbai and Shanghai were created. In addition to the Bollywood stars, the cast includes international names such as Italian actress Monica Bellucci, Max Huang, Tara Emad, and Sandy Bella.

Reportedly made on a budget of $40 million, the film is backed by Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority.

The teaser has sparked excitement among Indian audiences, particularly fans of the two stars.

Fans React:

One user wrote, “Watching this movie only for Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.”

Another commented, “Salman and Sanjay are bringing the heat with this epic cameo!”

A third added,“Bhai looks amazing in this teaser. Can’t wait for this banger!”

And a fourth fan gushed, “I'd watch the entire thing just for a glimpse of him. Even if it's barely a moment — that’s enough!”

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have previously shared the screen in films such as Yeh Hai Jalwa (2002), Chal Mere Bhai (2000), and Saajan (1991).