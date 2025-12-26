Salman Khan Set To Celebrate 60th Birthday With Private Panvel Bash And Special Tribute: Report

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to mark a major milestone with his 60th birthday tomorrow, 27 December 2025. True to his signature style, the actor is expected to have a private celebration at his Panvel farmhouse. “Like every year, Salman Khan will be throwing a private bash at his Panvel farmhouse. Apart from his family and close friends, the invitees also include all the directors he has worked with,” a source told India Today. The guest list is expected to remain selective, prioritising long-standing personal and professional relationships rather than a large industry-wide event.

A Special Tribute Planned

Adding a special touch to the celebrations, a tribute has been planned for the actor. “A special video featuring messages from all his directors over his cinematic journey and their experience working with him has been prepared for the actor,” the source added, calling it a personal gesture.

Quiet Affair With a Brief Public Moment

Despite turning 60, there are no major changes expected in how Salman marks his birthday. The evening is likely to include a quiet celebration, with the actor briefly stepping out to cut his cake, offering fans a traditional glimpse of the moment they look forward to every year.

A Milestone for Bollywood’s Khans

The birthday carries added emotional value for fans, as Salman becomes the last of Bollywood’s legendary Khan trio to enter his 60s, following Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. Together, the three have shaped decades of Hindi cinema, making this milestone a nostalgic moment for generations of movie lovers.

Salman Khan Work Front

Professionally, Salman Khan continues to stay busy and is currently shooting for Apoorva Lakhia’s Battle of Galwan, a film inspired by the June 15, 2020, Galwan Valley clash, further adding to the anticipation surrounding his upcoming projects even as he celebrates six decades of life and stardom.