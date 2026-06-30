/Salman Khan set to move out of Galaxy Apartments after decades, plans luxurious sea-facing home in Bandra

Salman Khan is reportedly preparing to move out of his iconic Galaxy Apartments after decades, with plans underway for a new luxury residence in Mumbai's Bandra neighbourhood. According to reports, the actor's new home will be constructed on a sea-facing plot located in Chimbai, just a short distance from Galaxy Apartments, where the Khan family has lived since 1974. Videos of the vacant property have gone viral on social media, showing the plot surrounded by metal barricades as preparations begin for construction.