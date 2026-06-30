/Salman Khan set to move out of Galaxy Apartments after decades, plans luxurious sea-facing home in Bandra

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is once again dominating headlines, with developments spanning his personal life, upcoming projects and an ongoing legal battle. From plans to build a luxurious sea-facing residence in Bandra to approaching the Delhi High Court over an upcoming film, the actor has remained at the centre of attention.
Salman Khan is reportedly preparing to move out of his iconic Galaxy Apartments after decades, with plans underway for a new luxury residence in Mumbai's Bandra neighbourhood. According to reports, the actor's new home will be constructed on a sea-facing plot located in Chimbai, just a short distance from Galaxy Apartments, where the Khan family has lived since 1974. Videos of the vacant property have gone viral on social media, showing the plot surrounded by metal barricades as preparations begin for construction.
The land previously housed a two-storey structure that was demolished after it was declared structurally unsafe.
As per a Hindustan Times report, the property is registered in the name of Salman Khan's mother, Salma Khan. The proposed project involves the construction of a six-storey residential building with a total built-up area of approximately 1,014 square metres.
The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) reportedly granted environmental clearance for the project on June 16. Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had issued the Intimation of Disapproval (IOD), a key preliminary approval required before construction, in October 2025.
The approvals have paved the way for construction to begin, fuelling speculation that Salman Khan and his family could eventually shift from their long-time residence at Galaxy Apartments.
This is the place where #SalmanKhan will be shifting to after moving out of iconic Galaxy apartment! pic.twitter.com/MPHzp4jgPe— Shweta SK (@Shweta7770) June 28, 2026
The new galaxy for All #MegastarSalmanKhan fans. @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/cXlqhoUS0O— Salman Khan Fan Club (@BeingSKFan_Club) June 28, 2026
The reports of Salman Khan's new residence come after heightened security concerns over the past two years.
In 2024, gunmen opened fire outside Galaxy Apartments, following multiple death threats allegedly linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Following the incident, the actor received Y+ security cover and significantly enhanced the security arrangements around his residence.
The move to a newly constructed home is being viewed by many as a significant development following those incidents.
On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently sporting a noticeably leaner look for his upcoming film, tentatively titled SVC 63.
The actor is also awaiting the release of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, which is among his most anticipated upcoming projects.
Apart from his real estate plans, Salman Khan has also made headlines for initiating legal proceedings against the makers of the proposed film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy.
The actor has approached the Delhi High Court seeking interim relief, alleging that the film unlawfully exploits his personality and publicity rights while potentially damaging his reputation and affecting ongoing judicial proceedings connected to the 1998 blackbuck hunting case.
Salman Khan has filed an application under Order XXXIX Rules 1 and 2 of the Code of Civil Procedure in an already pending commercial suit before the Delhi High Court.
Through the plea, he has sought an ad-interim injunction restraining producer Amit Jani, Jani FireFox Films, director Bharat Shrinate, Akshay Pandey and others associated with the project from producing, promoting, distributing, exhibiting, streaming or releasing the film until the dispute is decided.
According to the petition, as per a report by ANI, although the actor's name is not explicitly mentioned, the film's posters, promotional material and public statements allegedly make him easily identifiable.
The plea states that a poster released in May 2026 depicts a character resembling Salman Khan, wearing a bracelet similar to his signature blue bracelet. The application also alleges that the character is shown carrying a firearm despite the actor having been acquitted in proceedings under the Arms Act, creating what he describes as a misleading narrative.
The respondents named in the case include producer Amit Jani, Jani FireFox Films, director Bharat Shrinate, Akshay Pandey and other individuals allegedly associated with the film. Meanwhile, the makers have maintained in public statements that Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy is a creative work and have opposed attempts to halt its production.
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