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Salman Khan set to move out of Galaxy Apartments after decades, plans luxurious sea-facing home in Bandra

After spending decades at his iconic Galaxy Apartments residence, Salman Khan is reportedly preparing for a major change. The superstar is said to be building a lavish new sea-facing home in Mumbai's Bandra neighbourhood.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 02:31 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 02:31 PM IST
Salman Khan set to move out of Galaxy Apartments after decades, plans luxurious sea-facing home in Bandra
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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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