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Salman Khan shares cryptic note on happiness and contentment following Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Following his appearance at a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan left fans intrigued by sharing a cryptic social media note reflecting on happiness, desires, and contentment.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 04:25 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 04:25 PM IST
Salman Khan shares cryptic note on happiness and contentment following Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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