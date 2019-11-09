Salman Khan sings for 'Dabangg 3', song out now

close

Superstar Salman Khan has gone behind the microphone to sing a song again, this time for his upcoming film "Dabangg 3".

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan has gone behind the microphone to sing a song again, this time for his upcoming film "Dabangg 3".

Salman first sung for his 1999 film "Hello Brother", and has since then recorded songs for films such as "Kick" and "Hero". The Bollywood hunk tweeted the new song's link on Saturday and wrote: "'Dabangg 3' ka naya gaana, 'Yu Karke', suno humaari yaani ki Chulbul Pandey ki aawaaz mein #YuKarkeSong."

The song has been co-sung by Payal Dev.

"This is a really special song for me and the first time that I have sung with Salman Khan. It is a fun, peppy dance number which I hope the audience will definitely enjoy. I couldn't have asked for anything bigger than this," Payal said.

The music has been composed by Sajid-Wajid, who have scored music for the other various Salman-starrers including "Dabangg 2" and "Partner".

"I'm thankful to Sajid-Wajid and Salman Khan for this opportunity and everlasting support. I've done two songs with Sajid-Wajid before for 'Welcome to New York' and 'Freaky Ali'. This time again working with them was very enriching. Their music has its own colour and every song sounds so different," said Payal.

"Dabangg 3", directed by Prabhu Deva, is slated to release on December 20.

