Salman Khan Slams Nephew Arhaan Khan; 'You Should Be Ashamed Of Yourself For Not Knowing Hindi'

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently appeared on his nephew Arhaan Khan’s podcast, where he had a candid and humorous conversation with Arhaan and his friends. However, the actor did not shy away from giving them some tough love, especially when it came to their Hindi-speaking skills.

During the discussion, Salman asked Arhaan and his friends about their motivation behind starting the podcast. When they revealed that it was just a “passing passion” and a way to create memories for themselves, Salman suggested, “You guys should first do all of this in Hindi.”

At this point, one of Arhaan’s friends pointed out that “Inko Hindi nahi aati” (they don’t know Hindi), referring to Arhaan and another friend. Arhaan himself admitted, “My Hindi is very poor.” In response, Salman encouraged them to speak in Hindi, offering to correct them if they made mistakes.

As Arhaan laughed about needing “Hindi classes, a Hindi tutor, and practice,” Salman firmly told them, “You should be ashamed of yourselves if you guys don’t know Hindi. You have to cater to the audience who understands Hindi.” His remark, though lighthearted, emphasized the importance of knowing the language, especially for someone like Arhaan, who comes from a Bollywood family.

Beyond the language discussion, Salman also quizzed Arhaan and his friends about their career aspirations. He advised Arhaan to focus on recognizing his strengths and weaknesses before stepping into the film industry. As the son of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, Arhaan is already in the spotlight, and Salman’s advice could be crucial if he plans to pursue a career in Bollywood.

While the conversation had its share of humor, Salman Khan’s words carried a deeper message about the significance of Hindi in Indian cinema and the responsibility young Bollywood aspirants have towards their audience.