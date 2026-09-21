/Salman Khan smashes trolls on body-shaming postpartum women on Bigg Boss 20, Pakistani RJ who body-shamed Katrina Kaif says 'sorry'

New Delhi: This Weekend Ka Vaar was a firecracker of an episode, with Salman Khan wearing his host's hat, quite literally and how! It was not just limited to grilling contestants on the show and giving them a reality check on how they performed over the week, but he went ahead and roasted the trolls in true bhaijaan form.
Shirtless Salman schooled haters and how. He spoke about age-shaming, reminding trolls that, yes, he is 60 and cannot look the way he did decades ago. 'Of course! I have turned 60 and cannot look like he did in Maine Pyaar Kiya forever.' “Bhai mota ho gaya hai! Bhai ko troll karo”. He added, "Say that your work isn't good, say that you didn't like this film," Salman said.
He called out the way trolls use foul language while bashing celebrities. He said, "A woman gains weight and suddenly comes the comment 'Moti ho gayi hai' (She has become fat). An older actor is dismissed as 'Buddha ho gaya hai' (He has become old).
“Why do you want to troll somebody ki woh pregnant hua?” (Why do you want to troll somebody because they became pregnant?), he asked. Jab woh picture mein wapas se aa jayengi, woh fit aa jayengi” (When they come back into the picture, they will be fit again), he said.
Salman criticised all those who hide behind anonymous identities, asking them why someone would be 'aap khudh apni shakal se itne bezaar ho' (so dissatisfied with their own face) yet comment on another person's appearance and weight.
Netizens and several celebrities, including Rohit Shetty, Smriti Irani, Varun Dhawan among others, hailed Salman Khan for speaking against body-shaming and backing Katrina Kaif.
Pakistani RJ Dr Ejaz Waris, who had trolled Katrina Kaif for her post-partum weight gain following her appearance at the recent famous Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Ejaz shared a video and wrote, "SORRY KATRINA KAIF, From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely apologise to Katrina Kaif for my recent remarks. After Salman Khan mentioned it yesterday on Bigg Boss, I reflected and realised that my words may have hurt Katrina and many of her fans. Body shaming was never my intention. I'm also sorry to Salman Khan and to everyone who felt offended. Sometimes words come out wrong, and I genuinely regret mine."
This apology comes after Salman called out trollers on Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
Waris added, "I was just watching this clip of Salman Khan from Bigg Boss in which he mentioned me and said that I shouldn't have said such things to Katrina. And after this, I really felt that I shouldn't have said all those things. I am a huge fan of Salman and Katrina too, but I don't know in what flow I said those things in the recording. I just joked a bit for the hook of the video, but a lot of people are hurt because of my words."
"I am really sorry, Katrina Kaif, if my words have hurt you and sorry to everyone whose heart broke because of my reel. I know I said this in a very casual way without any intention of body shaming, but I don't know in what flow I said those words. My words would have hurt, but my intention was never to body-shame. Keep rocking, Salman and Katrina."
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