Salman Khan

A video of Bollywood megastar Salman Khan getting stopped at the airport gate by a CISF officer has gone viral on the internet. 

Salman Khan stopped at Mumbai airport by CISF officer, internet in awe of man in uniform! - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Viral Bhayani

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently flew out abroad to shoot for his upcoming film Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif. A video of him at the Mumbai airport has now gone viral in which a CISF officer was seen stopping the star from entering the airport before checking his documents. 

In the video, we see Salman Khan emerge out of his car, put on his mask and then walk towards the entrance of the airport. However, when he reaches there, he is stopped by a Central Industrial Security Force officer as a cue to show his documents to the gate officials. 

Netizens were highly impressed with the officer's dedication to his duty and for enforcing all rules equally for citizens irrespective of their celebrity status. 

Check out the viral video of Salman Khan at the airport:

 

While one user commented, "Loved the way the CISF guy stopped him from entering", another wrote, "The power of Uniform CISF".

According to an IANS report, Salman and Katrina Kaif will be shooting for a 45-day gruelling schedule that is filled with action sequences and will see them shoot in at least 5 international destinations including Austria and Turkey.

For the unversed, Tiger 3 is the third instalment in the spy thriller trilogy. The first film was Ek Tha Tiger directed by Kabir Khan and the second part was Tiger Zinda Hai which was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

(With IANS inputs) 

