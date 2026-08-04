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Salman Khan takes a pay cut from Rs 120 cr to Rs 70 cr for SVC 63: Report

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace was originally slated for release in April this year; the film was later postponed. The makers are yet to announce a revised release date.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 10:08 AM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 10:08 AM IST
Salman Khan takes a pay cut from Rs 120 cr to Rs 70 cr for SVC 63: Report
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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

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Salman Khan takes a pay cut from Rs 120 cr to Rs 70 cr for SVC 63: Report
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