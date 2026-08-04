Salman Khan takes a pay cut from Rs 120 cr to Rs 70 cr for SVC 63: Report

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is once again in the news, and this time it is for his professional outing. He is one of the highest-paid actors in the Hindi film industry and enjoys massive fandom across generations. The latest reports suggest that bhaijaan has taken a huge cut in his remuneration.
According to a report in Free Press Journal, Salman, who will be seen in director Vamshi Paidipally's next SVC63, has taken a pay cut from a Rs 120 crore fee to Rs 70 crore - making it a massive reduction from his usual movie salary.
The FPJ report quotes an insider source as making the revelation about Salman's fee. The decision reportedly has been influenced by Salman's friendship with Rafi Kazi, who has allegedly played the mediator on the project.
Rafi is apparently one of the producers of the movie.
Salman Khan will next be seen in 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace'. Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, it is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also stars Chitrangada Singh, Mukesh Rishi and Ankur Bhatia in key roles.
It is loosely based on a chapter from Shiv Aroor's non-fiction book India's Most Fearless (2022) describing the 2020 China–India skirmishes, in which 50–60 soldiers of the Indian Army's 16 Bihar Regiment, led by Colonel B Santosh Babu, engaged in combat with soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army at the Line of Actual Control.
Originally slated for release in April this year, the film was later postponed. The makers are yet to announce a revised release date.
It was initially announced under the title Battle of Galwan, directly referencing the military confrontation. The title was later changed to Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, with the filmmakers stating that the revised title was intended to convey a broader emphasis on themes of patriotism and peace rather than focusing solely on the conflict.
He was recently seen in a cameo role as Jiva Mahala in Raja Shivaji, headlined by Riteish Deshmukh.
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