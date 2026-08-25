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Salman Khan threat case: Mumbai police uncover fabricated extortion plot

Salman Khan was the target of a fabricated extortion plot where an accused created fake WhatsApp chats and gang threats to demand money, which was subsequently exposed and foiled by Mumbai Police.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 02:19 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 02:19 PM IST
Salman Khan threat case: Mumbai police uncover fabricated extortion plot
Image Credit: IMDb

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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