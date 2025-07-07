Salman Khan To Partially Host Bigg Boss 19? 'Battle Of Galwan' Star May Be Joined By 3 Celebrity Hosts: Report

New Delhi: Bigg Boss, one of India's most-watched reality shows, is set for a grand comeback with major changes this season.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the new season will premiere by the end of August and is expected to run for five months—making it the longest edition in the show’s history.

While Bigg Boss is synonymous with Salman Khan, the report suggests that the superstar will only be hosting the show for three months due to contractual reasons.

Bigg Boss 19: New Hosts on the Horizon?

With Salman’s contract reportedly ending midway, the makers are looking at possible replacements. Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Anil Kapoor are said to be in talks to join as hosts. While Johar and Farah have previously hosted special segments and spin-offs of Bigg Boss, Anil Kapoor recently hosted Bigg Boss OTT 3.

The Indian Express report also states, “The makers are making this season a digital-first property. This means the show will run simultaneously on TV and OTT; however, the fresh episodes will drop on JioCinema first, and after one and a half hours, the same episode will air on Colors TV.”

It is still being decided whether one host will take over from Salman or if multiple celebrities will host the show in rotation for two weeks each.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation from Colors TV.

Tentative Contestants for Bigg Boss 19

Auditions for Bigg Boss 19 are currently ongoing. However, reports suggest that the following names are being considered for the final line-up: Apoorva Mukhija, Purav Jha, Raj Kundra, Lataa Saberwal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Gaurav Taneja, Chinki Minki, Krishna Shroff, Arshifa Khan, Tanushree Dutta, Sharad Malhotra, Mamta Kulkarni.