Salman Khan Turns 60: From Earning Just Rs 75 As Background Dancer To Becoming Bollywood Superstar Worth Rs 2,900 Crore

Salman Khan Turns 60: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrates his 60th birthday this year, marking six decades of life and over three decades of cinematic success. Known for his charismatic screen presence, philanthropic efforts, and larger-than-life persona, Salman’s journey from a modest background dancer to one of India’s richest actors is nothing short of inspirational.

Salman Khan's FIRST Salary

Salman Khan has often recalled in interviews that his first-ever earnings in show business were just Rs 75. He earned this modest sum for dancing as a background artist in a small show held at Mumbai’s iconic Taj Hotel. “My first salary was, I think, about Rs 75. I danced in a show at the Taj Hotel. One of my friends was dancing there, so he took me (and I did it) just for fun,” Salman told PTI, reflecting on his early days. That tiny paycheck would eventually become a symbol of how far he has come in his career.

Stepping Into Films: Early Roles

Salman’s film debut came in 1988 with a supporting role in Biwi Ho To Aisi. In this film, he played the younger brother of the lead character. Interestingly, his voice was dubbed by another actor, a detail that many fans may not realise. While the role was small, it marked the beginning of a legendary film career.

The Breakthrough: Maine Pyar Kiya

A year later, Salman landed his first lead role in the romantic musical Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). The film, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, became an instant sensation, resonating deeply with audiences and catapulting Salman to overnight fame. His initial salary for the film was Rs 31,000, as per various media reports, which was later increased to Rs 75,000 after the producers were impressed by his performance. The film’s success earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut, solidifying his position as one of Bollywood’s rising stars.

Climbing the Ladder: Stardom and Box Office Success

Following Maine Pyar Kiya, Salman Khan went on to deliver a string of hit films, each contributing to his growing popularity. From action-packed entertainers to romantic dramas, he became known for his versatility and unique screen presence. Over the years, his brand expanded beyond acting, with endorsements, production ventures, and television appearances adding to his profile.

Net Worth and Assets

According to a Zoom report from September 2025, Salman Khan’s net worth stands at an impressive Rs 2,900 crore. This remarkable wealth is a testament not only to his film career but also to his business acumen and investments in real estate and other ventures.

Among Salman Khan’s prized assets is the Panvel farmhouse, also known as Arpita Farms, which spans 150 acres. Valued at approximately Rs 80 crore, as per a report by NDTV, the property features a private gym, swimming pool, animal shelter, and sprawling farmland. The Khan family frequently hosts grand celebrations here, including birthdays and festive gatherings, reflecting the superstar’s luxurious lifestyle.

From modest beginnings to immense stardom and wealth, Salman Khan’s six-decade-long journey continues to inspire millions of fans across India and around the world. He celebrated his 60th birthday by cutting a cake surrounded by family and close friends, marking the milestone with joy and laughter.