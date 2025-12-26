Salman Khan Turns 60 On Dec 27: From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali To Aishwarya Rai — A Look At His Dating History

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Bollywood's most eligible bachelor - Salman Khan is turning 60 this year on December 27. Born to screenwriter Salim Khan and his first wife Sushila Charak aka Salma Khan, Salman Khan was brought up in both faiths. Salman Khan made his screen debut in 1988 in Biwi Ho To Aisi and played the main lead in Sooraj Barjatya's romantic musical Maine Pyar Kiya opposite Bhagyashree in 1989. His success story began from 80s and the rest as they say is history. He has evolved over the years with his super stardom reaching new heights and remains unmatched forever. He has dated many actresses but never got married. Today, let's take a look at his dating history over the years:

Sangeeta Bijlani-Salman Khan Affair

The duo was in a serious relationship in the late '80s and early '90s, and were even reportedly close to getting married. In fact, their wedding cards were reportedly printed, but the wedding was called off due to some personal reasons. The couple continues to remain good friends and are often seen together at events.

Somy Ali

Somy Ali was born in Karachi, Pakistan to Tehmina - her mother who is an Iraqi and father Madad Ali Madan, who is originally from Mumbai, India. Reportedly, she moved to India at age 16 due to her inspiration from her teenage crush, Bollywood actor, Salman Khan. After modelling in some assignments, Somy Ali acted in Hindi movies and eventually the two stars dated for a while. However, it ended in 1999.

Aishwarya Rai

One of the most talked about alleged romances in Bollywood is that of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai. The intense affair ruled the headlines in 90s and early 2000s, however, ending dramatically. It began on the set of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and continued for a brief while before turning into Bollywood's most infamous and dramatic breakups ever.

Katrina Kaif

Salman and Katrina's love story in the 2000s was adored by fans as their on-screen chemistry also worked well in films. After moving on in their respective lives, the two continue to remain friends post-breakup. While they never officially confirmed the romance, it was a widely discussed part of their personal lives.

Iulia Vantur

After relationship with Katrina ended, this Romanian singer-actor Iulia Vantur was often seen with him in recent years, though never officially confirmed. Their affair reportedly began around 2014 when Iulia visited Salman on the set of Jai Ho in Romania. On many occasions, it seemed as if Bhaijaan will take the plunge and get married, however, it only turned out to be a rumour.