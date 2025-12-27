Advertisement
SALMAN KHAN

Salman Khan Turns 60: Inside Superstar’s Star-Studded Birthday Bash With MS Dhoni, Karisma Kapoor And More

Salman Khan rang in his 60th birthday with a private yet star-studded celebration attended by close family and prominent names from the film and sports industries.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2025, 01:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Salman Khan Turns 60: Inside Superstar’s Star-Studded Birthday Bash With MS Dhoni, Karisma Kapoor And More(Image: Instagram)

Salman Khan Turns 60: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated his 60th birthday on Friday, and inside photos and videos from the private festivities have taken social media by storm. The celebration was held at the actor’s Panvel farmhouse and was attended by close family members and several well-known faces from the film and sports worlds.

Salman Khan Cuts Birthday Cake

One widely shared video from the cake-cutting ceremony shows Salman Khan inviting his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, to join him as he cut the birthday cake. Brother Sohail Khan was seen standing beside Salim Khan, while Salman’s brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, appeared in the background holding his daughter, Aayat. The intimate gathering broke into a cheerful rendition of the birthday song, adding to the warm family moment.

Also Read | Salman Khan Rings In 60th Birthday With Media, Cake And Close-Knit Celebrations At Panvel Farmhouse

Salman Khan Bodyguard Shera Birthday Wish

Salman Khan’s long-time bodyguard Shera also marked the milestone with a heartfelt social media post. Sharing a photo from the celebration, Shera addressed Salman as his “Maalik” and praised the actor’s strength and resilience. He wrote that Salman’s ability to face challenges with “style, strength and silence” is what makes him not just a star, but “the biggest Superstar.” Shera further thanked Salman for giving him love, respect and an identity he is proud of, wishing him good health and happiness.

A post shared by Shera (@beingshera)

Salman Khan Birthday Bash Guest List

The guest list for the birthday bash featured several prominent personalities, including Karisma Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Genelia Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh, Huma Qureshi and former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni. Sangeeta Bijlani, Mika Singh, Maniesh Paul, Pragya Jaiswal, Zeeshan Siddiqui and journalist Rahul Kanwal were also among those in attendance, highlighting Salman Khan’s wide circle of friends across industries.

Take a look:

Rahool N Kanal also arrived at Supertar's birthday party

Apart from the private celebration, Salman Khan also greeted fans and paparazzi gathered outside his farmhouse. The actor cut another cake for them, acknowledging the love and support he continues to receive from his admirers as he marked the milestone birthday.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

