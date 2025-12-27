Salman Khan Turns 60: Inside Superstar’s Star-Studded Birthday Bash With MS Dhoni, Karisma Kapoor And More

Salman Khan Turns 60: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated his 60th birthday on Friday, and inside photos and videos from the private festivities have taken social media by storm. The celebration was held at the actor’s Panvel farmhouse and was attended by close family members and several well-known faces from the film and sports worlds.

Salman Khan Cuts Birthday Cake

One widely shared video from the cake-cutting ceremony shows Salman Khan inviting his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, to join him as he cut the birthday cake. Brother Sohail Khan was seen standing beside Salim Khan, while Salman’s brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, appeared in the background holding his daughter, Aayat. The intimate gathering broke into a cheerful rendition of the birthday song, adding to the warm family moment.

But beyond the stardom,

it’s his kind heart that truly shines.

Helping others quietly,

standing by his people,

loving with loyalty that’s Salman Khan.

Generations grew up watching him,

and generations will continue to admire him. #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/gQobwP2aUc — S (@gloriousgurl09) December 27, 2025

Salman Khan Bodyguard Shera Birthday Wish

Salman Khan’s long-time bodyguard Shera also marked the milestone with a heartfelt social media post. Sharing a photo from the celebration, Shera addressed Salman as his “Maalik” and praised the actor’s strength and resilience. He wrote that Salman’s ability to face challenges with “style, strength and silence” is what makes him not just a star, but “the biggest Superstar.” Shera further thanked Salman for giving him love, respect and an identity he is proud of, wishing him good health and happiness.

Take a look:

Salman Khan Birthday Bash Guest List

The guest list for the birthday bash featured several prominent personalities, including Karisma Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Genelia Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh, Huma Qureshi and former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni. Sangeeta Bijlani, Mika Singh, Maniesh Paul, Pragya Jaiswal, Zeeshan Siddiqui and journalist Rahul Kanwal were also among those in attendance, highlighting Salman Khan’s wide circle of friends across industries.

Take a look:

Rahool N Kanal also arrived at Supertar's birthday party

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni leaves after attending actor Salman Khan's 60th birthday party at Panvel. pic.twitter.com/Sb7XA186Eo — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2025

Apart from the private celebration, Salman Khan also greeted fans and paparazzi gathered outside his farmhouse. The actor cut another cake for them, acknowledging the love and support he continues to receive from his admirers as he marked the milestone birthday.