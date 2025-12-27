Salman Khan Turns 60: Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Chiranjeevi And Bollywood Stars Shower Wishes On Superstar

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated his 60th birthday on Friday, with heartfelt wishes pouring in from fans and colleagues across the globe. Several celebrities took to social media to mark the milestone and share fond memories with the actor.

Katrina Kaif Calls Salman Khan a ‘Superhuman’

Among the many birthday wishes, actor Katrina Kaif shared a special message for Salman Khan on her Instagram Story. The actor posted a black-and-white photograph of Salman enjoying a bike ride.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Along with the image, Katrina described Salman as a “superhuman” and wrote, “Tiger Tiger Tiger! Happiest 60th birthday to the superhuman that you are. May every day be full of love and light.”

Take a look:

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are regarded as one of Bollywood’s most popular on-screen pairs. The duo has worked together in films such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, Bharat, and Yuvvraaj.

Bodyguard Shera Pens Emotional Note for ‘Bhaijaan’

Salman Khan’s long-time bodyguard Shera also shared an emotional birthday message for the actor. Posting a picture with Salman, Shera reflected on their years-long bond.

Also Read | Salman Khan Turns 60: Inside Superstar’s Star-Studded Birthday Bash With MS Dhoni, Karisma Kapoor And More

In his message, he wrote, “Happy 60th Birthday, my Maalik @BeingSalmanKhan. I’ve walked beside you through countless ups and downs, and one thing that has never changed is your attitude to face every challenge with style, strength, and silence. That’s why you’re not just a star, you’re the biggest superstar.”

Chiranjeevi Says Salman Khan Has Always Been an Inspiration

Megastar Chiranjeevi extended birthday wishes to Salman Khan, calling him his “beloved brother” and praising him as an inspiration.

In a post on social media, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Happy 60th birthday to my beloved brother @BeingSalmanKhan. May this year bring you endless joy, good health, and all the love you truly deserve.”

He further added that Salman has been an inspiration not only to millions of fans but also to those close to him. Salman Khan had earlier made a cameo appearance in Chiranjeevi’s 2022 film GodFather, where he played the role of Masoom Bhai.

Happy 60th birthday to my beloved brother @BeingSalmanKhan



Sallu bhai, on this special milestone, I want to share my heartfelt wishes with you. May this year bring you endless joy, good health, and all the love you truly deserve. You have always been an inspiration, not just… pic.twitter.com/4ESoduO2yA — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 27, 2025

Zoya Akhtar Wishes Salman Khan Eternal Stardom

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also wished Salman Khan on his 60th birthday. Sharing a throwback photo of the actor from his younger days, she penned a heartfelt note.

Her post read, “Happy Birthday Salman. Health, happiness and 60 more. May you shine your starlight forever.”

Anil Kapoor Welcomes Salman Khan to the ‘60s Club’

Actor Anil Kapoor welcomed Salman Khan to the 60s with a warm post reflecting on their long-standing friendship.

Sharing pictures from their journey together, Anil wrote, “Our friendship has always been simple. Sometimes we meet more when working together, sometimes even when we’re not. But the love and bond have always remained the same.”

He added, “Welcome to the 60s, my friend.”

Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor have worked together in films such as Biwi No.1, No Entry, Yuvvraaj, and Race 3.

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Film ‘Battle of Galwan’

On the professional front, the makers of Salman Khan’s upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan unveiled a gripping teaser on the actor’s birthday.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China. Salman Khan will be seen portraying an Indian Army officer in the film, which pays tribute to the 20 Indian soldiers who lost their lives during the conflict.