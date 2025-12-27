Salman Khan Turns 60: Mumbai Lights Up In Grand Birthday Tribute, Actor Cuts Cake With Fans - WATCH

Salman Khan Turns 60: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated his 60th birthday today, December 27, with Mumbai coming together to honour one of its most beloved icons. The Bandra-Worli Sea Link was illuminated with a special birthday message for the actor, transforming the city’s iconic landmark into a glowing tribute that reflected the admiration and love he commands across generations.

Commuters and onlookers were treated to a larger-than-life birthday display against the night sky, while fans captured the moment on cameras and phones. Social media quickly buzzed with videos and photographs, turning the tribute into a viral celebration online.

A Glimpse of Salman’s Early Career

Salman Khan made his official acting debut in the 1988 film Biwi Ho To Aisi, starring Rekha and Farooq Sheikh. He played the supporting role of "Vicky" Bhandari, the younger brother, and his voice was dubbed by another actor. Despite a humble start, Salman rose to become one of Bollywood’s most enduring and bankable stars.

Celebrating with Fans and Paparazzi

In another video shared by paparazzi on social media, Salman was seen cutting a birthday cake alongside fans and photographers. The actor’s cheerful interactions highlighted his enduring connection with fans, making the milestone birthday a memorable celebration for everyone involved.

Staying Busy at 60

Even as he celebrates six decades of life and stardom, Salman Khan remains professionally active. He is currently shooting for Apoorva Lakhia’s Battle of Galwan, a film inspired by the June 15, 2020, Galwan Valley clash. The project has already generated excitement among fans, further adding to the buzz surrounding his birthday celebrations.