NewsEntertainmentPeopleSalman Khan Turns 60 On Dec 27: Unseen Heartwarming Moments With Young Fans That Show His Warm Heart
SALMAN KHAN BIRTHDAY

Salman Khan Turns 60 On Dec 27: Unseen Heartwarming Moments With Young Fans That Show His Warm Heart

Salman Khan turns 60 on December 27: Celebrating the Bollywood superstar’s journey, heartwarming moments with fans, and everlasting charm

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2025, 02:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Salman Khan Turns 60 On Dec 27: Unseen Heartwarming Moments With Young Fans That Show His Warm Heart(Image: Instagram/IMDb)

Salman Khan turns 60 this year on December 27. Born to legendary screenwriter Salim Khan and his first wife, Sushila Charak, also known as Salma Khan, Salman was raised with values from both faiths. He made his acting debut in 1988 with Biwi Ho To Aisi and rose to overnight stardom the following year as the leading man in Sooraj Barjatya’s romantic musical Maine Pyar Kiya opposite Bhagyashree. His journey to superstardom began in the late ’80s, and the rest, as they say, is history.

While Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan following across generations, he shares an especially special bond with children. Young fans adore him for his warmth, kindness, and the positive energy he effortlessly radiates.

Also Read | Salman Khan Turns 60 On Dec 27: From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali To Aishwarya Rai — A Look At His Dating History

Let’s take a look at some of Salman Khan’s most heartwarming moments with his little admirers:

1. Salman Khan on the Sets of Tubelight

During the shoot of Tubelight, Salman shared an endearing moment with children on set. Flashing his smile, he happily posed for pictures, making the interaction truly memorable.

2. Salman Khan with a Young Fan at the Airport

At an airport, Salman was seen warmly hugging a little fan. The genuine smile on his face reflected his humble nature and big heart.

3. Salman Khan on the Sets of Sultan

While filming Sultan, the superstar was spotted sharing a touching moment with kids. As he hugged them, their faces lit up with pure excitement and joy.

4. When Salman Khan Was Amused by a Kid’s Six-Pack Abs

In a fun and adorable interaction, Salman jokingly asked a young fan, “Chal, apne six-pack dikha!” The playful exchange left everyone smiling.

5. When a Young Fan Touched Salman Khan’s Feet

salman khan

At an event, a young admirer showed his respect by touching Salman Khan’s feet. The actor immediately responded with a warm hug, turning it into a truly heart-melting moment.

