NewsEntertainmentPeopleSalman Khan Turns 60 On December 27: Ameesha Patel Calls Salman Khan Phenomenal Human Being Reflects On Her Special Bond With Bhaijaan
SALMAN KHAN BIRTHDAY

Salman Khan Turns 60 On December 27: Ameesha Patel Calls Salman Khan 'Phenomenal Human Being' Reflects On Her Special Bond With Bhaijaan

Salman Khan Birthday Special: Ameesha Patel and Salman Khan shared screen space in the 2002 David Dhawan–directed romantic comedy “Yeh Hai Jalwa.”.

|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2025, 12:56 PM IST|Source: IANS
Salman Khan Turns 60 On December 27: Ameesha Patel Calls Salman Khan 'Phenomenal Human Being' Reflects On Her Special Bond With BhaijaanPic Courtesy: Movie Poster

Mumbai: Actress Ameesha Patel has opened up about her bond with Salman Khan. Speaking exclusively to IANS, the ‘Gadar’ actress spoke fondly of his qualities while extending birthday wishes to the superstar. Salman Khan will turn a yearer older on December 27. She praised him not just as an exceptional actor but also as a remarkable human being, and extended her best wishes for his health, happiness, and continued success. When asked

When asked about Salman Khan’s upcoming birthday, given that he is both her co-star and a good friend, Ameesha shared her heartfelt wishes and expressed her admiration for him.

“I would like him to live a long life. And may he rule, may he have the best of health, best of wealth and blockbuster movies. He is too phenomenal a human being and too amazing an actor. So, you know, God give him everything.”

Ameesha Patel and Salman Khan shared screen space in the 2002 David Dhawan–directed romantic comedy “Yeh Hai Jalwa.” The film also starred Rishi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Shammi Kapoor, and saw the duo playing love interests. The movie was set against the backdrop of family drama and mistaken identity.

On the professional front, Ameesha Patel was last seen in, “Border 2” where Sunny Deol reprised his role of Tara Singh. Directed by Anil Sharma, “Gadar 2” was set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. The film followed Tara Singh as he returns to Pakistan once again to rescue his imprisoned son. Alongside Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the film also starred Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur in key roles.

Earlier this year, filmmaker Anil Sharma revealed during a media interaction that “Gadar 3” is officially in the works. He confirmed that the script is currently being developed, while adding that further details about the sequel are being kept under wraps for the time being.

