Salman Khan Turns Heads At Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben Reception; Mouni Roy To Disha Patani & Other Celebs Attend Starry Function - Watch

New Delhi: Singer Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon held a grand wedding reception which took place on Tuesday night in Mumbai. Several film and TV stars attended the event. The highlight remained Bhaijaan

Salman Khan arriving at the venue in style looking suave, grabbing maximum eyeballs. As he entered, the newlyweds warmly welcomed him. Stebin Ben was seen greeting Salman and bowing to him in respect. Salman greeted the couple and posed with them for photos, smiling for the cameras.

Bollywood Stars At Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon's Reception

Salman wore a blue suit and in several videos, posted online can be seen interacting with the newlyweds. For her reception, Nupur Sanon wore a deep maroon off-shoulder gown with fine detailing. She completed her look with jewellery and matching accessories. Stebin Ben opted for a glittering black sherwani for the evening. The couple looked happy as they posed together for photographers.

Nupur's sister, actor Kriti Sanon, was also present at the reception. The actress made sure to turn heads with her look. For her sister's special day, Kriti opted to wear an olive-green saree with a sleeveless blouse. Kriti kept her look simple and wore minimal jewellery.

Several other stars were also seen at the reception. Celebrities such as Ramesh Turani, Karishma Tanna, Anand L Rai, Arjun Bijlani, and others attended the celebration and wished the couple.

Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon got married on January 11, 2026. Their wedding was also attended by many Bollywood and television celebrities, including Dinesh Vijan, Varun Sharma, Mouni Roy, Rohit Dhawan, Disha Patani, Manish Malhotra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Karan Kundrra, among others.

(With ANI inputs)