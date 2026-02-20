Salman Khan unhappy with Doctor’s public statement on Father Salim Khan’s health, asks Lilavati Hospital to stop sharing updates: Report

New Delhi: Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai, after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage. The 90-year-old is currently undergoing treatment and was placed on ventilator support following a medical procedure.

Dr Jalil Parkar, who is overseeing Salim Khan’s treatment at the hospital, assured that the writer is doing well after the procedure.

According to the latest media reports, Salman Khan’s family has instructed hospital staff not to share any further updates on Salim Khan’s health.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

However, the family was reportedly unhappy with the public nature of the earlier statement released by the hospital.

As per a report by Variety India, Salman Khan expressed his displeasure over the information being shared with the media and has directed authorities to refrain from disclosing additional details regarding his father’s condition.

Although the hospital usually provides regular health updates about celebrity patients, officials are said to have agreed to the family’s request to maintain confidentiality.

The report further stated that the family wishes to avoid unnecessary speculation and media scrutiny surrounding Salim Khan’s health.

Salim Khan’s Recent Health Update

Dr Jalil Parkar had earlier confirmed that Salim Khan suffered a minimal brain haemorrhage and underwent a medical procedure on Wednesday morning.

Over the past few days, several family members have been spotted arriving at the hospital, including Salman Khan, producer Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan, daughters Alvira and Arpita, and Helen.

Meanwhile, actress Chitrangada Singh, Salman's Battle of Galwan co-star, recently shared an update on the writer’s health. In an interview with IANS, she said that Salim Khan was doing well and wished him a speedy recovery.

Salim Khan is one of India’s most celebrated screenwriters. In the 1970s, he and Javed Akhtar revolutionised Hindi cinema with their iconic scripts. The duo delivered classics such as Zanjeer, Sholay, Don, and Seeta Aur Geeta.

He is married to Salma Khan and Helen and is the father of five children — Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, and Alvira Agnihotri.