Salman Khan Unveils Intense First Look Of Battle Of Galwan – Motion Poster Out Now

The rumours surrounding Salman Khan's next film have always created a stir among the masses. With great excitement, everyone eagerly awaits the superstar's upcoming projects. As evident from the buzz around his film based on the Galwan Valley conflict, fans were eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of this much-talked-about project and now, the wait is over. The motion poster has finally been revealed.

Titled Battle of Galwan, the motion poster of Salman Khan’s much-awaited film has been unveiled. It showcases Salman Khan with bloodstains on his face, a proud moustache, and sheer patriotism in his eyes. It further elaborates on the film’s theme, which is based on one of India's most brutal battles fought without a single bullet being fired. Fought over 15,000 feet above sea level, this battle stands as a testament to India’s indomitable spirit. The motion poster perfectly captures the intensity and pride the film is set to exude.

The Galwan Valley clash in 2020 was a deadly confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, a disputed border region in Ladakh, India. The clash, which occurred on June 15, resulted in casualties on both sides—marking the first fatalities in the Sino-Indian border conflict in nearly 45 years. The fighting involved hand-to-hand combat using sticks and stones, as firearms were prohibited in the area.

Now, the excitement has peaked to witness Salman Khan like never before in Battle of Galwan. This is truly going to be a one-of-a-kind experience, a story that every Indian deserves to witness.