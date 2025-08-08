New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen arriving at his bodyguard Shera’s residence in Mumbai to pay his last respects after the latter’s father’s last rites were performed.

The Sikandar star, accompanied by heavy security, was seen hugging Shera to console him before they both entered the building.

Salman Khan Consoles Shera

Shera’s father, Sunder Singh Jolly, breathed his last on August 7 at the age of 88 after a battle with cancer. The last rites took place at Oshiwara Crematorium, Jogeshwari West, Mumbai.

Shera, whose real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly, has been Salman’s trusted bodyguard for decades. In an official statement about his father’s demise, Shera said:

“My father Shri Sunder Singh Jolly has left for heavenly abode today. The last journey will start at 4 PM from my residence, 1902, The Park Luxury Residences, Off Lokhandwala Back Road, Oshiwara, Andheri West, Mumbai. Cremation will take place at Oshiwara Crematorium, Jogeshwari West. In grief, Shera.”

The news of his father’s death came just months after the family celebrated his 88th birthday. Taking to Instagram on that occasion, Shera had posted a picture with his father, writing:

“Happy 88th birthday to the strongest man, my God, my father, my inspiration! Every bit of strength in me comes from you. Love you dad, always! #MyHero #88YearsStrong #HappyBirthday #Shera #hbd #blessed”

The bhog and ardas ceremony of Sunder Singh Jolly will be held on August 10 at Gurudwara, 4 Bungalows, Mumbai.

Who is Shera?

Shera, born Gurmeet Singh Jolly, has been serving as Salman Khan’s personal bodyguard and head of security since 1995. He also runs his own security firm, Tiger Security, which provides services to several celebrities.

In 2017, he was reportedly in charge of Justin Bieber’s security during the singer’s Mumbai concert.

On the work front, Salman was last seen in A.R. Murugadoss’ Sikandar, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sathyaraj. The film was a box-office disappointment, earning only Rs 176 crore against a budget of Rs 200 crore. He will soon be seen hosting Bigg Boss 19 and is also working on his next project, Battle of Galwan.