/Salman Khan visits brother and contestant Sohail Khan on sets of ‘Alliance’, gets clicked in cowboy look

Earlier on the show, the game then took a dramatic turn as the System asked the allies to announce their new alliances, Kings: Aly, Agu and Ruhee, Warriors: Arslan, Bali and Kashish, Legends: Mini, Niti and Vanshaj, and Hunters: Zaid, Sohail and Payal. However, Daisy Shah and Seema were left outside the alliances, placing their fate entirely in Ace Kushal's hands. Given two massive powers, Kushal first has to choose between nominating Daisy or Seema while eliminating one contestant from the headquarters.