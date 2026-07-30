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  • /Salman Khan visits brother and contestant Sohail Khan on sets of ‘Alliance’, gets clicked in cowboy look

Salman Khan visits brother and contestant Sohail Khan on sets of ‘Alliance’, gets clicked in cowboy look

Alliance episode update: Seema told Daisy that she deserves to stay and later tells Sohail she's ready to return home to her children.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 11:18 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 11:18 AM IST
Salman Khan visits brother and contestant Sohail Khan on sets of ‘Alliance’, gets clicked in cowboy look

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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