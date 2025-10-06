Salman Khan Visits Hinduja Hospital To Meet Arbaaz Khan And Sshura Khan’s Newborn Baby Girl

Mumbai: Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan was captured by IANS outside the PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on Monday as he arrived to visit his sister-in-law Sshuru Khan and her newborn baby girl with Arbaaz Khan.

The video showed the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor arriving at the hospital in his car surrounded by tight security.

Ever since the arrival of the latest member of the Khan clan, Salman's mother, Salma, brother Sohail, sisters Alvira and Arpita, and Arbaaz's son Arhaan Khan were spotted visiting Hinduja Hospital to meet the little bundle of joy and the new mother.

Despite his packed schedule with hosting "Bigg Boss 19" and the shoot of his much-anticipated next, "Battle of Galwan", Salman made sure to make time for his loved ones.

Arbaaz and his better half, Sshura, welcomed their first child together on Sunday.

Earlier today, Sanjay Kapoor's wife and Shanaya Kapoor's mother, Maheep Kapoor, congratulated the new parents with an adorable social media post.

Taking to her Insta Stories, Maheep published an unseen video of Arbaaz dancing his heart out with Sanjay on the ‘Kayamat’ track.

Maheep mentioned in the caption, "Baby girl (dance, evil eye and red heart emojis) Congratulations @sshurakhan @arbaazkhanofficial (sic)".

Arbaaz and Sshura recently hosted a baby shower in Mumbai, attended by their family and close friends, including brothers Salman and Sohail, Sohail's son Nirvan Khan, sister Arpita Khan, and Iulia Vantur.

Actresses Nia Sharma, Jannat Zubair, and Gauhar Khan also graced the baby shower along with other members of the Khan family.

Refreshing your memory, Arbaaz announced Sshura’s first pregnancy back in June this year.

According to the reports, Arbaaz and Sshura first met on the sets of "Patna Shukla", where Sshura was a makeup artist.

After falling in love, the couple finally got married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai in December 2023.

Arbaaz was previously married to actress Malaika Arora, with whom he shares a 22-year-old son, Arhaan.