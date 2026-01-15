Advertisement
BMC ELECTIONS

Salman Khan Votes In Mumbai As BMC Polling Continues, Flaunts Inked Finger With Swag

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan cast his vote in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in Mumbai.

|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2026, 10:31 PM IST|Source: ANI
Trending Photos

Salman Khan Votes In Mumbai As BMC Polling Continues, Flaunts Inked Finger With Swag(Source: ANI)

 Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned up at a Mumbai polling booth on Thursday evening to exercise his right to vote in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.
 
After casting his vote, he quickly posed for the paps and showed his inked finger, of course, with a dash of his swag.
 
Earlier, in the morning, his father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was spotted arriving at a polling booth to cast his vote, setting an inspiring example of responsible citizenship by exercising his democratic right despite his old age.
 
Polling is underway across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including major cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik, and Pimpri-Chinchwad. According to the State Election Commission, around 3.48 crore voters are eligible to vote.
 
 A total of 15,908 candidates are contesting for 2,869 seats across 893 wards, with 39,092 polling centres set up for smooth voting.
 
Polling began at 7:30 am and will continue until 5:30 pm, while vote counting will take place on January 16.
 
Voting in Maharashtra's municipal corporation elections recorded a moderate turnout of 29.22 per cent across all 29 municipal corporations till 1:30 pm, according to reports from the Maharashtra State Election Commission. 

 

