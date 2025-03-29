Salman Khan Wearing ‘Ram Edition’ Watch Irks Maulana, He Deems It ‘Haram’
Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi declared Salman Khan's 'Ram Edition' watch promoting the Ram Mandir as 'haram', urging the actor to avoid such actions and repent.
Bareilly: Barelvi cleric and All India Muslim Jamaat president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi has declared Bollywood actor Salman Khan wearing a 'Ram Edition' watch, which intends to promote the Ram Mandir, as "haram" (forbidden in Islam).
In a press statement issued on Friday, Maulana Razvi said he had received inquiries regarding Islamic law concerning Salman Khan's actions.
"I have been asked about Shariat's ruling about Salman Khan. I tell you the Shariat's ruling about the work done by him, that he is wearing a Ram Edition watch made for the promotion of Ram Mandir. Wearing such a watch in hand being a Muslim is illegal and haram," he said.
The Maulana emphasised that Salman Khan, as a prominent Indian figure with a large Muslim fan base, should refrain from activities deemed un-Islamic.
"Salman Khan is a famous personality of India. He has millions of fans and he is also a Muslim.
"In such a situation, doing un-Islamic activities is against Shariat. He should avoid such activities and repent for the un-Islamic activities he has done," the Maulana said.
