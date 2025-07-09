"1 day I vil be the Man U 3": Salman Khan leaves fans in splits with his hilarious birthday post for brother-in-law Atul

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan showed his lighter side with a funny and heartfelt birthday post for his brother-in-law, Atul Agnihotri.

On the occasion of Atul's special day, the 'Dabangg' actor took to Instagram to share a candid picture. The photo showed Atul fast asleep on his wife Alvira Khan's shoulder. However, it wasn't the picture but the caption that truly caught everyone's attention.

Salman wrote, "Happy birthday Atul my bil means brother in law. Thank u for taking care of my sister I love u man. Best husband n father now can u plz be u the man I knew, 1 day I vil be the Man U r. Wake up brother." Fans were left in splits and quickly took to the comment section to react.

Take A Look At The Post:

Many fans were curious about the line "One day I will be the man you are," wondering if it hinted at Salman's thoughts on marriage. One fan wrote, "So, one day Salman will also get married?" Another added, "Matlab bhai shadi karna chahte hain?"

On the work front, Salman Khan is all set to don the Indian Army uniform in Apoorva Lakhia's directorial 'Battle of Galwan.'

He was last seen in 'Sikandar,' alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film also starred Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Prateik, Smita Patil, and Kishore. In Sikandar, Salman played Sanjay "Sikandar" Rajkot, a man trying to mend his past after a tragic incident. Despite featuring big names, the film, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, underperformed at the box office.