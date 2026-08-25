Actor Salman Khan stepped in to assist his longtime body double, Parvez Kazi, after Kazi suffered a recent health scare requiring surgical intervention. Kazi underwent a minor heart surgery earlier this month and is currently recovering.
According to statements from Kazi's representative, the actor personally ensured access to appropriate medical care following the diagnosis. Kazi is reported to be in stable condition and is expected to resume professional duties following a prescribed period of rest.
Kazi has served as Khan’s primary body double across numerous major film productions over the past several years.
According to a report by India Today, Parvez Kazi began feeling unwell at his residence on August 6. While initial online speculation suggested that he suffered a medical emergency on set, his manager, Piyush, clarified that the incident did not take place during a shoot. After consulting a doctor and undergoing diagnostic tests, Kazi was admitted to the hospital, where medical professionals performed a minor heart procedure.
Upon learning of the situation, Salman personally ensured that Kazi received proper medical attention. "Salman sir treats Parvez sir like a younger brother and helped immediately," Piyush shared, adding that the actor was "right there with us" throughout the hospitalisation and recovery process. Kazi is now recovering smoothly and expressed deep gratitude for the actor's timely support.
Kazi’s sudden health scare initially raised concerns regarding the ongoing production schedule of Salman’s upcoming pan-India action feature, reportedly titled Monster, co-starring Nayanthara.
Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju under his banner, Monster marks Salman’s first collaboration with the producer. The high-budget action drama is currently shooting in Mumbai, featuring large-scale set pieces.
To execute the visual scope of the film, the production team recreated an Afghan village set at Prime Focus Studio in Film City, with specialised stunt coordination handled by an international Korean action crew. Monster is slated for a theatrical release on Eid 2027.
Parvez Kazi has served as Salman Khan’s primary body double for several years, doubling for the actor in major blockbusters including Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Race 3, Bharat, Dabangg 3, and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
In addition to Monster, updates are awaited on Salman Khan's war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace (previously titled Battle of Galwan). The project has experienced delays following review requests from the Ministry of Defence regarding specific narrative elements.
Salman Khan Films previously clarified that the feature had not yet been formally submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and refuted rumours of a postponed 2027 release window. An official release date remains to be announced by the makers.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.