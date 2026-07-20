New Delhi: Bollywood actor Salman Khan's last appearance at a recent event hogged attention on social media for his visibly lean, exhausted and tired look. Fans were quick to speculate about his health. Now, the superstar has dropped his new pictures along with a cryptic post asking about health concerns.
The actor was seen wearing a military green cap, casual shirt and denims combo. The video soon went viral, with speculation prompting discussions about his health.
Is everything ok with Salman Khan and his health ..? pic.twitter.com/dSSPmz0OCX— Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) July 19, 2026
Salman Khan took to Instagram and, in a late-night post, shared a fresh set of pictures of himself, accompanied by the caption, "Aap logon ki tabiyat kaisi hai" (How is everyone's health?), in what arrived as a tongue-in-cheek way of addressing the latest online chatter surrounding his health. Speaking of the pictures, Salman could be seen striking a relaxed pose, dressed in casual outfits and hats.
For the unversed, Salman paid a goodwill visit to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) office, where he inaugurated the authority's state-of-the-art Data Collection and Verification Support Centre (IT Server Room). During the event, the actor also handed over house keys to beneficiaries.
Salman Khan will next be seen in 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace'. Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, it is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also stars Chitrangada Singh, Mukesh Rishi and Ankur Bhatia in key roles.
Originally slated for release in April this year, the film was later postponed. The makers are yet to announce a revised release date.
He was recently seen in a cameo role as Jiva Mahala in Raja Shivaji, headlined by Riteish Deshmukh.
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