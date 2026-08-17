New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali has once again shot to headlines. This time, she took to her Instagram and showered her support to Govinda amid cheating allegations levelled by her wife Sunita Ahuja.
Somy took to Instagram to shared: "I am going to chime in here as no one else will and show support whenever it’s necessary: I have known Govinda personally and professionally which is why I can say a few things about him from both ends. Chichi is one of the greatest talents in the Hindi film industry and he is one of the most humble actors I got to know during my time within that industry. I have immense respect for both Chichi and Sunita. However, there is nothing ageist about an actor accepting a role with a younger actress. Talent doesn’t have an expiration date. At a time when work may be difficult to find, choosing to keep working is something to respect—not ridicule. An actor’s worth isn’t determined by his age or by the age of his co-star. It’s determined by his talent, professionalism, and willingness to keep going. Getting another opportunity when doors have been difficult to open should be celebrated. Every actor deserves the chance to prove that they still have something meaningful to offer. Age should never become a weapon against someone who is simply trying to earn a living and continue doing what he loves. Perhaps the most admirable thing about an actor is his refusal to give up when the industry or others start telling him he’s too old. #showsupportwhereyoucan #govindaisanamazingperson #somyali #fightageism #stopjudgingpeople"
For those who don't know, Somy Ali dated Salman Khan in the 1990s, a relationship that reportedly lasted for eight years, from 1991 to 1999.
Recently, Govinda and Komal were spotted together at the Mumbai airport, and paps asked Sunita about the viral appearance. She said, "Woh kahawat suna hai, ‘Vinash kale viprit buddhi.’ Uski buddhi bhrasht ho gayi hai. Isliye yeh sab karta hai."
Govinda also retorted and gave a sharp response to Sunita. While speaking to paparazzi, he called her out for using abusive language against him.
Meanwhile, Govinda and Rani are busy promoting their upcoming film 'Roopa'. It marks his Govinda's comeback after several years.
On the professional front, Govinda was last seen in the 2019 film 'Rangeela Raja,' in which he played a double role. He also appeared in the 2022 documentary 'Naam Tha Kanhaiyalal.'
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