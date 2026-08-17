Somy took to Instagram to shared: "I am going to chime in here as no one else will and show support whenever it’s necessary: I have known Govinda personally and professionally which is why I can say a few things about him from both ends. Chichi is one of the greatest talents in the Hindi film industry and he is one of the most humble actors I got to know during my time within that industry. I have immense respect for both Chichi and Sunita. However, there is nothing ageist about an actor accepting a role with a younger actress. Talent doesn’t have an expiration date. At a time when work may be difficult to find, choosing to keep working is something to respect—not ridicule. An actor’s worth isn’t determined by his age or by the age of his co-star. It’s determined by his talent, professionalism, and willingness to keep going. Getting another opportunity when doors have been difficult to open should be celebrated. Every actor deserves the chance to prove that they still have something meaningful to offer. Age should never become a weapon against someone who is simply trying to earn a living and continue doing what he loves. Perhaps the most admirable thing about an actor is his refusal to give up when the industry or others start telling him he’s too old. #showsupportwhereyoucan #govindaisanamazingperson #somyali #fightageism #stopjudgingpeople"