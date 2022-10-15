Salman Khan's fan says Sona Mohapatra has 'eunuch face', singer takes indirect dig at Jacqueline Fernandez

NEW DELHI: Singer Sona Mohapatra, who recently called out an Indian television channel for roping in MeToo accused filmmaker Sajid Khan as one of the contestants on reality show 'Bigg Boss 16', has been trolled by a Salman Khan fan who said that the she has a face like a eunuch. However, known to speak her mind, Sona hit back at the Twitter user with a dig at actresses who once spent time at superstar's farmhouse.

A social media user, apparently a Salman Khan fan, hit below the belt while attacking the singer and called her 'hijrah jaisi shakal'. His tweet was noticed by Sona who decided to hit him back strongly , writing, ""Haan Bhai, hamne aur sari auraton ne shakal, surat aur akal sab kuch aap sab leecharon ko khada karne ke liye hee paala posa hai.. NOT. Getting dicks hard, might be the job of the women supporting and vouching for #SajidKhan and riding horses in #Salman Bhais farmhouse, not mine."

For the unversed, actresses Jacueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah had stayed at Salman's farmhouse during the pandemic period in 2020. In fact, during one of her interviews, Jacqueline had even stated that she has been painting, horseriding and meditating at Salman Khan's farmhouse to stay positive during the lockdown. Looking at Sona's tweet, it appeared that she took an indirect jibe at Jacqueline while hitting back at the troll.

Earlier, Sona had slammed several Bollywood biggies including likes of Salman Khan, Farah Khan and Farhan Akhtar over their silence on Sajid's appearance on Bigg Boss 16. Sona, who has been quite vocal about her opinions on social media, had tweeted. "Whitewashing his own toxic masculinity for eons with #BeingHuman despite being anything but; yes my old foe in twitter wars; #SalmanKhan. Continues the whitewashing in the BRO-HOOD. #SajidKhan . (Btw his gifting watches/food truck/surgeries is only more virtue signaling)," she wrote.

She directly slammed Khan for not speaking up again Khan's appearance. In an earlier tweet, she had also tagged him. "Dear @FarOutAkhtar, you front an organisation called MARD. This man & the many others are known to you personally. Speak up, Stand Up only when it’s convenient or pays to virtue signal for 'our cause' not now? Charity begins at home."

Many users also supported Sona and said that this industry is hypocritical.

Sajid Khan, who is directed films like 'Houseful' and 'Humshakal' had been accused by as many as ten women of sexual harassment and abuse. He was given a one-year ban by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees. The body said in a statement earlier this week that he should be allowed to ‘earn his living’ by appearing on 'Bigg Boss' because he has served his punishment.