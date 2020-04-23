हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Salman Khan's father Salim Khan reacts to reports alleging him of flouting lockdown rules for his 'routine' morning walk

 Salim Khan said that every morning he goes to feed the pigeons and he practices it for years now. But since objections were raised, he has stopped going out. 

Salman Khan&#039;s father Salim Khan reacts to reports alleging him of flouting lockdown rules for his &#039;routine&#039; morning walk

New Delhi: On Wednesday, superstar Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan trended big time after media reports claimed that he is stepping out of his house in Mumbai’s Bandra for morning walk amid lockdown. As soon as the reports featured in headlines, people started objecting to it as many thought he was flouting the lockdown rules. However, in an interview to Zee News, Salim Khan said that it “isn’t an international issue” and he has already stopped going out despite having a special pass.

The 84-year-old veteran screenwriter said that every morning he goes to feed the pigeons and he practices it for years now. But since objections were raised, he has stopped going out. He also added that he had got permission from the authority to go out for his walk.

“I’m surprised people are making it an issue. I can still see people coming out of their houses, taking their pets for a walk, but no one is raising any objection to them,” Salim Khan added.

While Salim Khan is currently staying in Mumbai, the rest of the family, including Salman and his sisters Alvira and Arpita are stuck in their Panvel farmhouse.

Tags:
Salman KhanSalim Khancoronavirus lockdownlockdown
Next
Story

Maanyata Dutt’s comment on Trishala’s old pic with her mom Richa Sharma is winning the internet
Corona Meter
  • 21393Confirmed
  • 4258Discharged
  • 681Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M4S

Crime Branch raids Maulana Saad's farmhouse in UP’s, Shamli