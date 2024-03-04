New Delhi: Salman Khan is one of the biggest names in the Indian Entertainment Industry. The megastar enjoys a large chunk of fan following across the nation owing to his larger-than-life screen presence, unmatchable charisma, swag, and attitude. While he has dazzled the audiences with his on-screen larger-than-life image, his off-screen persona is equally magical.

The Megastar brings an aura with him wherever he goes and the latest example of this was seen when Salman went to Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-festive wedding of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Salman Khan's appearance at the pre-wedding event was a stealer and a video went viral on social media where he is seen rocking the show with the international singer Akon.

Salman Khan and Akon's musical jugalbandi steals the show at the pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat. They both created a harmonious and energetic fusion of Sukhbir's famous song 'Gal Ban Gayi'. Salman Khan was accompanied by Anant Ambani on the stage and the megastar also made the headlines for being in his tune and bringing unmatched energy to the bash.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be seen in some of the exciting line-ups in the coming years which will be announced soon.