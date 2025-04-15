New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Salman Khan once again set the internet buzzing with his latest Instagram post, where he’s seen pushing his limits in the gym. Captioned simply as, “Thank u for the motivation,”

Known not just for his blockbuster films but also for his unwavering commitment to fitness. As millions liked, shared, and commented in support, many of the B-Town gym freak boys including Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh too dropped their comments.

While Varun dropped the 'lit' emojis, Ranveer Singh wrote 'HARD HARD'

Several others also commented on the post including Ranveer Allahbadia, Mahhi Vij, Suyyash Rai, Prince Narula among others.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Sikandar'. The film helmed by AR Murugadoss got a mixed response from the fans and critics alike. It featured Rashmika Mandanna in the lead opposite Salman.