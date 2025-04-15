Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2886336https://zeenews.india.com/people/salman-khans-intense-gym-pics-get-a-lit-response-from-b-town-gym-freak-boys-2886336.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SALMAN KHAN

Salman Khan's Intense Work Out Pics Get A Lit Response From B-Town Gym Freak Boys

Salman Khan was last seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Sikandar'. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2025, 11:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Salman Khan's Intense Work Out Pics Get A Lit Response From B-Town Gym Freak Boys Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Salman Khan once again set the internet buzzing with his latest Instagram post, where he’s seen pushing his limits in the gym. Captioned simply as, “Thank u for the motivation,”

Known not just for his blockbuster films but also for his unwavering commitment to fitness. As millions liked, shared, and commented in support, many of the B-Town gym freak boys including Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh too dropped their comments. 

While Varun dropped the 'lit' emojis, Ranveer Singh wrote 'HARD HARD'

Several others also commented on the post including Ranveer Allahbadia, Mahhi Vij, Suyyash Rai, Prince Narula among others.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Sikandar'. The film helmed by AR Murugadoss got a mixed response from the fans and critics alike. It featured Rashmika Mandanna in the lead opposite Salman.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK