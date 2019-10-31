Salman Khan's lit reaction to Shah Rukh Khan saving Aishwarya Rai's manager from fire is worth a watch!

New Delhi: The Khans of Bollywood—Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and Aamir, share a thick camaraderie amongst themselves. Their friendship, connection or call it whatever has always been the talk of the town.

So when reports of SRK saving Aishwarya Rai's manager and popular publicist Archana Sadanand from a freak fire accident during Bachchans' Diwali Party went viral, his closest buddy and superstar Salman dec decided to hail his gesture.

Without referring to the particular incident, Sallu Bhai every smartly shared a vide clipping from SRK's movie 'Happy New Year' where the latter can be seen flaunting his ex-pack abs with his black shirt on fire. But, wait, it's Salman's dialogue in the backdrop 'Hero Wo Hota Hai Jo Aag Mein Kud Ke, Bujha Ke, Bachata Hai' which is totally lit!

Reportedly, SRK noticed Archana's lehenga catch fire from a nearby diya. Without wasting time, he took off his sherwani jacket and tried to douse the fire.

Archana was rushed to Nanavati hospital where she is currently recovering well.