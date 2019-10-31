close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Salman Khan's lit reaction to Shah Rukh Khan saving Aishwarya Rai's manager from fire is worth a watch!

Archana was rushed to Nanavati hospital where she is currently recovering well.

Salman Khan&#039;s lit reaction to Shah Rukh Khan saving Aishwarya Rai&#039;s manager from fire is worth a watch!
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: The Khans of Bollywood—Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and Aamir, share a thick camaraderie amongst themselves. Their friendship, connection or call it whatever has always been the talk of the town.

So when reports of SRK saving Aishwarya Rai's manager and popular publicist Archana Sadanand from a freak fire accident during Bachchans' Diwali Party went viral, his closest buddy and superstar Salman dec decided to hail his gesture.

Without referring to the particular incident, Sallu Bhai every smartly shared a vide clipping from SRK's movie 'Happy New Year' where the latter can be seen flaunting his ex-pack abs with his black shirt on fire. But, wait, it's Salman's dialogue in the backdrop 'Hero Wo Hota Hai Jo Aag Mein Kud Ke, Bujha Ke, Bachata Hai' which is totally lit!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@iamsrk

A post shared by Chulbul Pandey (@beingsalmankhan) on

Reportedly, SRK noticed Archana's lehenga catch fire from a nearby diya. Without wasting time, he took off his sherwani jacket and tried to douse the fire.

Archana was rushed to Nanavati hospital where she is currently recovering well.

 

Tags:
Salman KhanShah Rukh KhanArchana SadanandAishwarya Raibachchans' diwali partyFire accident
Next
Story

Kareena Kapoor Khan to unveil T20 World Cup trophies in Melbourne

Must Watch

PT44M12S

'Move to abolish Article 370 dedicate to Sardar Patel' says PM Modi