Arpita Khan Sharma recently visited Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to offer prayers and seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. In a video shared by politician Rahool N Kanal, Arpita was seen offering her respects at the iconic pandal, dressed in an elegant white floral-printed ethnic suit with intricate embroidery. Kanal, who accompanied her, was seen posing alongside Arpita in a bottle-green embroidered kurta.
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The visit comes shortly after the Khan family made headlines for their grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. A video from the Ganpati visarjan at Sohail Khan’s residence recently went viral on social media, capturing a candid and lighthearted moment between Salman Khan and his sisters.
During the ceremony, Salman took the aarti thali from the priest and began performing the ritual. However, he unknowingly started moving the thali in the wrong direction. When his sister Alvira Khan noticed, she alerted Arpita, who tried calling out, "Bhai, ulta!" Amid the loud chants and music, Salman initially couldn't hear her, prompting Arpita to quickly tap his hand to guide him in the correct direction.
Realising his mistake instantly, Salman shared a cute, playful expression before correcting his movement. After finishing the ritual, he was even spotted humorously explaining the correct way to perform the aarti to a guest standing nearby.
The star-studded family gathering also saw warm moments between Salman and his extended family. Upon arrival, the superstar was greeted by his nephews Arhaan Khan and Nirvan Khan at the entrance, while his niece Ayat welcomed him with a sweet hug. Salman kept his look casual for the festivities, pairing printed jeans and a matching jacket with a black T-shirt and beanie, taking off his shoes as he stepped closer to the deity.
Iulia Vantur also joined the family, looking graceful in a yellow anarkali suit as she offered her prayers following Salman. Throughout the event, the actor was seen chatting with his stepmother Helen, interacting with guests, posing for the paparazzi, and showering affection on a young child attending the celebrations.
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