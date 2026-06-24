Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Salman Khan's untitled film with Farhan Akhtar to be directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra: Report

Salman Khan's untitled film with Farhan Akhtar to be directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra: Report

Salman Khan's next film: The actor will begin shooting for this untitled period drama by summer 2027, after wrapping up Raj and DK directed superhero comedy.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 10:27 AM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 10:27 AM IST
Salman Khan's untitled film with Farhan Akhtar to be directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra: Report
Image Credit: Show Still

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 13 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Salman Khan's film with Farhan Akhtar to be helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
Salman Khan0 min ago
2
icai ca inter result may 20261 min ago
3
Technology news2 min ago
4
stylish tops11 min ago
5
EPFO14 min ago