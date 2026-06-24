/Salman Khan's untitled film with Farhan Akhtar to be directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra: Report

New Delhi: Superstar Bhaijaan, Salman Khan's next big collaboration is reportedly going to be with Farhan Akhtar for a period action drama. Now, several reports suggest that renowned filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is most likely to helm the project.
Although there has been no official confirmation regarding the development yet.
According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Salman is in talks with Excel Entertainment for a period film which will be directed by by National Award Winning director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The actor is likely to play a significant historical character for which he will undergo a massive physical transformation.
The report further adds that if everything goes well, Salman will begin shooting for this untitled period drama by summer 2027, after wrapping up Raj and DK directed superhero comedy.
Meanwhile, neither the makers nor the actor has made any comment on the movie so far.
Salman Khan is gearing up to star in Apoorva Lakhia's action thriller Maatrubhumi. He is also actively preparing for a massive new action-entertainer directed by Vamshi Paidipally, co-starring Nayanthara and backed by Dil Raju.
He is in talks with Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, to headline a grand, two-part period action drama based on a historical Indian figure.
Reportedly, Salman Khan is also in discussions for a unique action-comedy where he would play a retiring superhero. The project will be helmed by Raj & DK.
Bhaijaan also will be returning to host Bigg Boss 20 this year. According to a report by Variety India, Bigg Boss 20 is expected to begin shooting from September 21, marking the start of another high-voltage season of the popular reality show hosted by Salman Khan. Several tentative contestants names have already surfaced online. From Ridhima Gupta (Redheema), Bhagirath Bhatt, Ruru Thakur, Arbaz Patel to Bhavya Singh - these and more celebs are likely to be seen on the show.
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