/Sam Smith calls Madonna a ‘lifeline’ for queer people, says the pop icon is like a ‘mother’

Talking about Madonna's longstanding support of the LGBTQ+ community, they said, “You feel that in her music. Her music is a lifeline to queer people and just all of the eras of her and her stamina and how she’s just always carried on and on and on. I just find it very inspiring. I think a lot of queer people find (her music) inspiring. And it’s not just a comfort in my personal life; it’s a comfort in my music”.