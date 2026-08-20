Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Sam Smith calls Madonna a ‘lifeline’ for queer people, says the pop icon is like a ‘mother’

Sam Smith calls Madonna a ‘lifeline’ for queer people, says the pop icon is like a ‘mother’

Sam Smith has praised Madonna for her longstanding support of the LGBTQ+ community, calling her music a “lifeline” and crediting the pop icon as a source of personal and artistic comfort.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 09:05 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 09:05 PM IST
Sam Smith calls Madonna a ‘lifeline’ for queer people, says the pop icon is like a ‘mother’
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Sam Smith calls Madonna a ‘lifeline’ for queer people, says the pop icon is like a ‘mother’
2
3
4
5