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Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms pregnancy, announces maternity break; 'Sorry guys, one more small break'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest outing - 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' follows a woman who arrives in a traditional household as the new daughter-in-law - composed, obedient, scrutinised.

Published: Jun 25, 2026, 09:20 AM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 09:23 AM IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms pregnancy, announces maternity break; 'Sorry guys, one more small break'
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: InstagramSource: ANI

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