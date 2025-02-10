Samantha Ruth Prabhu Drops Cryptic Post After Naga Chaitanya Defends Wife Sobhita For Being Blamed Over Their Divorce

Mumbai: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been focused on her spiritual journey following her separation from Naga Chaitanya and her battle with Myositis, recently shared a cryptic post on her Instagram stories. The post, inspired by Sadhguru, read: “As a human, you are not a being, you are a becoming, an ongoing process. Nothing is fixed - you can be whichever way you want to be.”

This post comes after her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya, defended his current wife, Sobhita Dhulipala, who had been blamed in the media over the divorce. Chaitanya addressed the rumours and clarified that Sobhita had no connection to his past with Samantha. He praised her for being a “true hero,” especially for the way she handled the chaos surrounding their relationship.

On the Raw Talks With VK podcast, Naga Chaitanya shared, “We met in a very organic way, a beautiful way. Just like a social media chat on Instagram, our friendship started and our relationship was slowly built from there.”

He further elaborated on his divorce from Samantha, saying, “We wanted to go our ways. For our own reasons, we have taken this decision and we respect each other. We are moving on in our lives, in our own way. What more explanation is needed, I don’t understand. I’m hoping the audience and media will respect that. We have asked for privacy. Please respect us and give us privacy on this matter. But, unfortunately, it is a headline. It became a topic or gossip. It became entertainment.”

Chaitanya’s words highlight the importance of respecting personal decisions and maintaining privacy, despite the public’s fascination with their lives. Both he and Samantha seem to be prioritizing their own paths to healing and growth, with Samantha’s spiritual post reinforcing the idea of constant transformation and moving forward.